Chief ministers of Goa and Manipur meet PM Modi

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Caretaker chief ministers of Goa Pramod Sawant and Manipur N Biren Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.



Party insider said that the chief ministers discussed the formation of BJP government in their respective states.



The BJP has won the Assembly polls in Goa for third time in a row and for the first time got the majority on its own in Manipur.



In a tweet after meeting Sawant, Prime Minister Modi said: "Met @DrPramodPSawant and the team of @BJP4Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa's progress in the times to come."



"Met Shri @NBirenSingh Ji and congratulated him on @BJP4Manipur's stupendous victory in the recently concluded Assembly Polls. Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.



Sawant expected to meet union home minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J.P. Nadda and party national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and others to discuss formation of new BJP government in Goa.



Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade was also expected to join the meeting.



While incumbent Sawant is front runner for the post, many other aspirants are also trying their luck to become chief minister in the coastal state. "With extra time everyone is trying to become chief minister and pushing their candidature before seniors," a party leader in Goa said.



On Tuesday, BJP chief Nadda and Santhosh met Manipur caretaker chief minister Singh, state election in-charge Bhupender Yadav, in-charge Sambit Patra held a discussion about formation of new government in the North Eastern state.



Late Monday evening, top BJP leadership met at Prime Minister Modi's residence to discuss the formation of the party's government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.



