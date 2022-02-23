Chhattisgarh BJP leader hits back at CM on UP stray cattle remark

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Hitting out at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former state Minister and senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal said that he is trying to mislead people of Uttar Pradesh by promising to solve the problem of stray cattle through his scheme 'Godhan Nyay Yojana'.



Agrawal urged Baghel to focus on solving the issue of stray cows in his own state of Chhattisgarh instead of making a promise in Uttar Pradesh.



Agrawal, who was in UP's Braj region to oversee election campaign of the BJP in the ongoing assembly polls, told IANS that earlier people of Assam rejected 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' of the Baghel government and now people of Uttar Pradesh will reject it. "Whole 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' is a fraud and it has not benefited people of Chhattisgarh.



Stray cows can be seen roaming in Chhattisgarh causing loss of human lives in accidents and Cow shelters are in poor condition, he said, adding that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is committed to address the issue.



Baghel is campaigning in support of Congress candidates across Uttar Pradesh. While campaigning for party candidates, Baghel said that if voted to power, the Congress will implement the scheme in Uttar Pradesh and solve the problem of stray cows by constructing cowsheds in each village.



Taking a dig at Baghel, Agrawal said that Congress has no presence in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister is campaigning across the state only to make party leadership happy. "Where is Congress in Uttar Pradesh? Our Chief Minister is only trying to make Priyanka Gandhi and Congress central leadership happy to protect his 'kursi' (chair). He is least concerned about Chhattisgarh and its people," Agrawal said.



The Former Chhattisgarh minister claimed that the state administration has collapsed and development has come to a halt. "State administration is in complete mess and no development is taking place. He left people to suffer while being busy in political tourism," he added.



--IANS

ssb/skp/