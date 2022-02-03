Chennai book fair from Feb 19 to March 6 under strict Covid protocol

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) The 45th edition of the Chennai book fair will be held from February 19 to March 6 under strict Covid protocol guidelines.



The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday granted permission to conduct the prestigious book fair which was to be held in January with the public health department issuing standard operating procedures for it.



Booksellers and publishers of South India had in its representation to the Tamil Nadu government stated that the fair was held in 2021 under strict Covid protocols and requested permission to conduct its 45th edition.



In its request, the association has also mentioned that it would reduce the number of stalls from 1,000 to 800 considering the grave situation of Covid-19 and promised that the guidelines of the state health department on standard operating procedures would be strictly adhered to.



According to SOP's issued by the government senior citizens above 65 years of age will not be permitted to attend the fair. Those who are sick, pregnant women, and toddlers will also be not allowed for the book fair.



The guidelines also stated that only three visitors will be allowed at a time in a stall and they will be able to spend a maximum of fifteen minutes in a stall. The book fair will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Air conditioning facilities will not be allowed in the stalls and the workers must wear gloves compulsorily. There will be entry and exit points for each stall and visitors will also be requested to wear gloves while visiting the stalls.



--IANS

aal/shb/