Chelsea coach Tuchel tests Covid-19 positive, misses FA Cup clash with Plymouth

London, Feb 5 (IANS) Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel tested positive for Covid-19 and missed Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge.



Tuchel will go into self-isolation and would most likely join up with the team in Abu Dhabi next week for the Club World Cup.



"Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19. The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week," the Chelsea said in a statement on Saturday.



"The team flies out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle," it added.



Assistant coach Arno Michels will take charge of the side in Tuchel's absence and would be in close communication with the boss till before kick-off.



"He was fully in charge throughout the whole week with the preparation for the game so he knows exactly what's going on today. We will stay in touch with him during the game as well so it's all good," said Michels.



Earlier, the Premier League data on Tuesday showed the number of positive Covid tests among players and staff had fallen for a fifth consecutive week.



However, the number of tests conducted had also fallen -- from 6,221 to 1,947 -- because of players being away during the winter break.



--IANS



avn/bsk