Chattogram Open: A long-awaited golf event for Bangladesh

Chattogram (Bangladesh), March 6 (IANS) International professional golf will return to Bangladesh after three years when local and some international players will tee-off for the Mujib Borsho Chattogram Open 2022 to be held here from March 9-12.



The Bangladesh players and officials are excited about being part of an international event with Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points after a long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The event sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Bangladesh Professional Golf Association (BPGA) will be played at the picturesque Bhatiary Golf & Country Club (BGCC) here.



Approximately 60 leading golfers of PGTI and top 65 local Bangladeshi players including star golfer Siddikur Rahman will be taking part in this 72-hole strokeplay event. Some of the leading players from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be taking on the challenge of Bhatiary's tough hilly layout.



The top Indian players in the field are Asian Tour winner and former PGTI Order of Merit champion Chiragh Kumar, former PGTI Order of Merit champion Shankar Das, PGTI winners Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Akshay Sharma, M Dharma as well as 2021 PGTI Emerging Player of the Year Kartik Sharma and budding talent Sunit Chowrasia.



"We are highly delighted to be able to organise this prestigious international tournament after a three-year gap. We express our gratitude to the Club President Maj General Saiful Abedin without whose personal involvement this tournament would not be a reality," Lt Col Tawfique (Retd), CEO, BGCC, told the media on Sunday.



Major Mahmud said, "We are proud to be associated with PGTI. Definitely, our flag-bearer golfers will get exposure and will benefit by earning world-ranking points from such a prestigious golf tournament. Our objective is to produce more players like Siddikur by staging more such international golf tournaments in Bangladesh."



Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We are delighted to be back in Bangladesh and at the magnificent BGCC course after three years for the Mujib Borsho Chattogram Open 2022. The tournament has been an important stop on the PGTI schedule in the past and we are excited to have it as part of our tour once again this year after the forced break due to the pandemic. The event provides a great opportunity to further build on the strong golfing ties that currently exist between Bangladesh and India as this not only strengthens regional golf but also creates varied opportunities for the golfers of the region. We thank BPGA, Bhatiary Golf & Country Club and the First Security Islamic Bank for partnering with us in staging this event which will help elevate the standard of professional golf in the South Asian region."



