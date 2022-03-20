Charges framed against accused in Kashmir acid attack case

Srinagar, March 20 (IANS) A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city has framed charges against two adults accused in the acid attack on a woman in the Hawal area of the city on February 1.



A police statement said charges were framed against the accused under sections 120-B and 326A of IPC.



The case pertains to the acid attack on a young girl in the Hawal area of Nowhatta police station on February 1.



After concluding the investigation swiftly, the Srinagar police had filed the charge sheet of the case on February 22 in record time against two adult accused in the court of the chief judicial magistrate (Srinagar) and against one minor accused in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).



Petition was also filed in the JJB to try the juvenile as adult in line with the amended Juvenile Justice Act, as he falls in the bracket of 16-18 years and the nature of the crime was heinous, police statement said.



Subsequently a board has been constituted by the JJB wherein assessment regarding his mental and psychological parameters would be conducted to decide if he could be treated as an adult in the trial.



The charges against the two adults, namely Sajid Ahmad Rather and Muhammad Sultan Kumar, were framed by Principal district and sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed. The next date of hearing has been fixed on March 30, 2022.



