Chandan Roy Sanyal's 'Dar-Badar' screened at Dhaka Film Festival

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor Chandan Sanyal, who made his debut as a writer with the film 'Dar-Badar', is happy for the appreciation of his work as the film has been screened at the Dhaka Film Festival and won an award at the 27th Minsk International Film Festival.



The film portrays a real-life story based on an Afghan refugee who wants to become an actor. It touches upon the emigration crisis and its impact.



"It's an immense pleasure that 'Dar-Badar' has been screened in the Dhaka Film Festival. I believe the concept was relatable to the audience."



"The film got great appreciation and response from the audience and that gave me a sense of satisfaction as a writer and actor. I am extremely happy to be a part of this wonderful and realistic concept," said the writer-actor.



Chandan tasted success with the web-series 'Aashram' and 'Ray', among others.



