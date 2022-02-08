Chance for Australia to reverse unflattering record in subcontinent: Border

Lahore, Feb 8 (IANS) Former Australian captain Allan Border has said that his country's cricket tour of Pakistan in March-April is a great opportunity for the boys to stand up and say, 'we can beat Pakistan' in their backyard and reverse the unflattering record in the subcontinent.



Border, who scored 11,174 Test runs with 27 centuries, said in a podcast posted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the series was also an opportunity for the young Pakistani side to "make names for themselves" on their home turf.



Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years and Border, who also visited the country for the 1987 World Cup and inspired his team to their first title, added that the series will be fiercely contested as both teams have "a lot to play for".



"This is the opportunity for the boys to really make a name for themselves. From Australia's point of view, they have not had a lot of success in the subcontinent. It would be great from their point of view that someone stands up and says, you know, we can beat Pakistan in Pakistan, something a lot of really good sides have been unable to do," said Border.



"Conversely, for Pakistan, emerging as a young team and playing against Australia at home for the first time in 24 years, there's the opportunity to really make names for themselves. This is going to be a really great series because both the sides have a lot to play for. As there has been so little cricket played in Pakistan, they'll be expecting huge crowds to turn-up to support them.



"I think back here in Australia and the cricketing world, there is an opportunity to sit back and watch some great cricket on television and see some young stars emerge or older stars cement their reputation."



Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram, who took 414 Test wickets, said the series will have a huge impact on his country's cricket as it will improve the Pakistani players' approach and mindset. He added that, for the next generation of cricketers, this will be an opportunity to "fall in love" with this sport and get motivated to scale greater heights in their careers.



"Australia's tour to Pakistan will send out a strong and powerful message that everything is fine and normal here. This is our third PSL in Pakistan and I keep telling foreign players that this security has been put in place because we are too cautious and do not want to risk anything. The foreign players understand this argument and are happy to continue to visit and play here.



"Things have changed in Pakistan since 1998 and I think the pitches will be better, which will make Test cricket interesting viewing. I believe our cricket team will improve after playing Australia as the players will assess and understand their strengths and weakness, and will work on them and be better trained and prepared for the home Tests against England and New Zealand, which will be played in the last quarter of the year," said Akram.



