Chaitanya's maiden series sparks curiosity among folks

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) Naga Chaitanya kick-started working for his maiden web series titled 'Dootha'.



As he shares a monochrome picture from his sets, he hints at dialogue from the series, creating much anticipation among folks.



Chaitanya, who took to his Instagram to post the BTS (Between the shots) picture, wrote: "To a new start", which makes his upcoming project official now.



The picture features Naga Chaitanya's first day on the sets, as he is seen gearing up with his script. The picture is a beautiful monochrome that has Chay's spectacles, his watch, and a pen, which might be a hint at the kind of role he is going to take up, for 'Dootha'.



The monochrome pic shows WH Auden's curious quote, typed on Naga Chaitanya's script book.



"I and the public know. What all schoolchildren learn, Those to whom evil is done. Do evil in return- W.H. AUDEN," the dialogue from the first episode of 'Dootha' reads.



Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Bangarraju', will be next seen in Vikram Kumar's much-hyped movie 'Thank You'.



The 'Love Story' actor collaborates with Vikram Kumar for his maiden OTT project, which has been titled 'Dootha', which means 'The messenger'.



The shooting for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video original series is reportedly a supernatural/horror thriller.



--IANS

py/dc/svn/