Chaitanya postspic with Niharika Konidela to shut rumours

Hyderabad, March 14 (IANS) After Telugu actress Niharika Konidela deleted her Instagram account recently, it became the point of discussion among the Telugu folks.



However, shutting all the rumours about their marriage, Niharika's husband JV Chaitanya posted a cute picture on Instagram featuring his wife.



Niharika, who has been away from social media for a couple of days now, seems to be enjoying her personal life, as she learns pottery. "Look who is excited about receiving her new wheel!! Things about to get messy," Chaitanya wrote.



Niharika, in the pictures, is seen being goofy and trying to learn pottery, as she poses for the camera, while her husband clicked the picture.



Daughter of producer cum actor Naga Babu, and Varun Tej's sister, Niharika is one of the most happening celebrities in Tollywood.



Her social media posts are normally engaging and cute. However, after her deactivating her Instagram, rumours about her personal life and marital status mushroomed.



In order to avoid all the gossip, Chaitanya posted a picture of Niharika and him chilling on a Saturday evening.



