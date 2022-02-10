Centre notifies Justice Bhandari's appointment as Chief Justice of Madras HC

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.



The notification, published on the website of the Ministry of Law and Justice, said: "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Judge of the Madras High Court, to be the Chief Justice of Madras High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."



In January, the Supreme Court Collegium, which is headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, in a statement, said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on December 14, 2021/ January 29, 2022 has recommended elevation of Mr Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Judge, Madras High Court (PHC: Rajasthan) as Chief Justice of Madras High Court".



In another decision, the Centre also notified the appointment of the seven advocates as judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court: Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy @Srinivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Ravi Cheemalapati, and Vaddiboyana Sujatha.



The Centre also notified the appointment of three advocates as judges in the Madhya Pradesh High Court: Maninder Singh Bhatti, Dwarka Dhish Bansal @ DD Bansal, and Milind Ramesh Phadke, as well as three judicial officers: Amar Nath Kesharwani, Prakash Chandra Gupta, and Dinesh Kumar Paliwal.



The Central government also notified the appointment of the following advocates as Judges in the Orissa High Court: V. Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, and Sri Raman Murahari @ M.S. Raman.



