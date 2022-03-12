Centre gears up to act on unfair trade practices, issues 15 notices

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has decided to take up cases involving sale or offer for sale, which violate compulsory standards as a matter of preventing unfair trade practice, and to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers as a class. The CCPA has already issued 15 notices in this regard.



Chief Commissioner, CCPA, Nidhi Khare has also taken suo-motu action against e-commerce entities and sellers who were found to be selling pressure cookers online in violation of compulsory standards. "As many as 15 notices have already been issued with respect to such violations. The cases have also been forwarded to BIS for taking necessary action under the BIS Act, 2016," a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said.



"Any person found selling the household items without conforming to compulsory standards and holding valid license as prescribed by BIS shall be liable for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practices and face action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019," it said.



The CCPA has already issued Safety Notice alerting consumers for multiple household goods such as electric immersion water heaters, electric iron, switches for domestic purposes and domestic gas stoves for use with LPG.



The other items in the list include microwave oven, aluminium foil for food packaging, hand held blender, domestic electric food mixer, cooking gas cylinder, sewing machines and helmets for two-wheeler riders.



The Safety Notice in exercise of powers under Section 18(2)(j) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 by the CCPA has been issued to alert consumers against buying household goods which do not hold valid ISI Mark and violate the standards directed for compulsory use by the Central government, the statement said.



The Department of Consumer Affairs is set to organise 'Consumer Empowerment Week' from March 14 to 20 to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.



--IANS

niv/skp/