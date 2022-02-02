Centre asks states, UTs to accelerate second dose vaccination among adolescents

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Centre has asked the states and UTs to accelerate the second dose vaccination coverage amongst due beneficiaries of 15 to 18 age bracket.



In a letter to states and UTs, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, said that timely completion of Covid vaccination schedule is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the recipients. "It is important that the coverage of second dose among adolescents is reviewed daily at your level at state and UTs and similar review is undertaken at district level as well", the letter said.



Over 4.66 crore doses have been administered in this age range covering 63 per cent adolescents with the first vaccine dose in a span of less than one month. The vaccination drive for this age bracket was started nationwide from January 3.



"The vaccine used in this group is Covaxin which has an interval of 28 days between the two doses to complete the primary vaccination schedule. Hence, all the 42 lakhs adolescents who received the first dose vaccine on 3rd January have become eligible for second dose from January 31", the letter read.



A tailored communication strategy focused on adolescents population and their caregivers should also be rolled out to make them aware about the timely completion of vaccination schedule and sustain their vaccine confidence, the letter reads further.



"With the proactive efforts of states and UTs along with government of India, we have administered more than 166.68 crore doses of Covid vaccines which is amongst the highest in the world", it said.



--IANS

avr/shb/