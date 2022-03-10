Celebrations at BJP headquarters in Delhi

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Celebrations began at the BJP headquarters in the national capital after the trends indicated a thumping victory for the saffron party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



The party activists could be seen dancing, bursting crackers and congratulating each other.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP natioanl president J. P. Nadda are likely to reach the party headquarters late in the evening and thank the people. Senior leaders of the party have been visiting the party headquarters.



The BJP is leading in 248 seats, SP in 112, Apna Dal (Sonelal) on 12 and RLD on eight, as per the Election Commission.



In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Lakhimpur Kheri, which houses eight Assembly seats, was much talked about. Of the eight seats, the BJP is leading on six.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading in Gorakhpur Urban seat while deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing in Sirathu seat.



--IANS

msk/svn/bg