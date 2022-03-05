Ceasefire announcement raises hopes to bring Naveen's mortal remains: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the ceasefire announcement by Russia has raised hopes to bring the mortal remains of Naveen Gyangoudar, who was killed in shelling in the city of Kharkiv.



Bommai visited the family of Naveen Gyangoudar, at his village in Haveri district. Naveen, a medical student, is the first casualty of the war between Russia and Ukraine.



The Chief Minister paid his respects to the deceased, and spent time with the family and consoled them. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Naveen's father.



The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is making all efforts to bring back Naveen's mortal remains from Ukraine.



"I have been in constant touch with the MEA and authorities in Delhi as well as the Ukrainian ambassador. I have been told that his body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary. But taking it out of the country was difficult because of the fighting. However, with the ceasefire announcement, it may be possible to get back his body. I will follow up on the issue." Bommai said.



Naveen lost his life on March 1 and his distraught family has been beseeching the authorities to retrieve his body for conducting the last rites.



