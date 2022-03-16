Cate Blanchett dreams of making her own cheese

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) The two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett is still passionate about acting but she has a yearning to do something completely different and dreams of creating her own delicious dairy delight.



During an appearance on the 'Smartless' podcast, the 'Lord of the Rings' star was asked to name one thing she hasn't done yet that she'd like to do, and Cate answered: "Honestly, I want to make cheese. I just want to learn to do something (different)."



The 52-year-old actress enjoys taking up new hobbies and other pastimes that she has turned her hand to include pottery, and she is currently learning about beekeeping with her husband, 56-year-old screenwriter-and-director Andrew Upton, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



She said: "You know, I tried the pottery thing, we've got bees, I just want to try something completely away. I'm being totally serious."



The 'Thor: Ragnarok' star also made it clear that she's not comfortable with success, despite boasting a filmography that is in its fourth decade and a slew of awards.



She revealed: "Comfortable with success? No, I've clearly led you down the wrong path ... My husband said to me - and he's so supportive - in dog years, I was over the hill by the time I made a movie. I was 25. And my husband said, "It's great that this is happening now, but you've got five years, you know that. But it's okay! You can go back to the theatre."



Even though she enjoys acting in movies, her true professional love is treading the boards in the theatre.



The 'Ocean's 8' star added: "And that's what I've always said to myself. I'll take it when it comes and then I've got this other thing that I love. My real job is always waiting for me."



