Cast of 'Jugaadistan' opens up about unveiling the darker side of student life

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) From dealing with student dynamics, college politics to journalism, Akarsh Khurana's directorial 'Jugaadistan' is a complete package. It's trailer is out now, giving a sneak-peek into the web series showing greyer shades of student life.



'Permanent Roommates' actor Sumeet Vyas, who is playing the role of a student politician, says: "This show is unlike any other campus dramas that you have witnessed so far. There are multiple story lines running parallelly and my character's one point agenda is to win student elections irrespective of whatever it takes. In fact, he is also unintentionally comic in his attempt to appeal to students across the board. It was one of the most memorable characters that I got a chance to essay on screen"



On the other hand, 'Vaastu Shastra' actress Ahsaas Channa finds her role of a student journalist different from what she has done before. She says campus life is often depicted on-screen but the way this web series deals with it is something unusual and unique.



She adds: "I have been a part of campus dramas earlier, but 'Jugaadistan' delves into areas which have remained untapped so far. My character wants to break a big story on campus, and she is even willing to bend rules to achieve what she sets out to."



"Shooting for the show was a learning experience because Akarsh and Adhaar Khurana, the directors, had a sound understanding of the milieu and the students. Being part of an ensemble cast gave me even more impetus to deliver my best," says Ahsaas.



British-Indian actor Arjun Mathur, who plays the role of a senior journalist investigating a crime asserts that it takes lot of courage for a journalist to bring the truth in front of everyone and this is what been shown in the web series.



"One of the most important subjects that the show tackles is about journalists seeking the truth and not being cowed down by fear of mightier forces at play. I was instantly drawn into the world of the show because telling the truth like it is takes courage, conviction, and grit. That's what my character exemplifies," he adds.



'Jugaadistan' will stream on the Lionsgate Play from March 4 onwards.



