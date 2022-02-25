Cary Joji Fukunaga, Charlie Hayes revisit 'No Time to Die' locations

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) 'No Time to Die' director Cary Joji Fukunaga and location manager Charlie Hayes recently shared the idea behind the film's locations and how the landscape of each place helps in telling the story with regard to the mood and tone of the movie and how locations are always a fundamental component of the James Bond films.



The film boasts of breathtaking locales across five different geographic locations spread across Norway, Italy, London, Jamaica and Faroe Islands.



Talking about the significance of the location of Norway, Cary Joji Fukunaga said, "I had been spending time in Norway and fell in love with the landscape there. And with the actor playing Mr. White (played by Jesper Christensen) being Danish, and Lea being French we decided we could make Madeleine Norwegian."



Charlie further explained the overall process as they chose a commercial forest, just north of Oslo on a vast lake. "The house itself was actually built on the lake rather than alongside it because that worked best for the creative process. The existing structures that we found just weren't quite right in terms of the geography and the layout of the scene that Cary had in his mind."



He then laid out the challenges that came the team's way during the course of filming, "But building the house on the lake brought its own set of challenges. The Norwegian team that we were working with were initially a little bit confused by this request. And then when we were filming, inevitably temperatures started to rise and we noticed that the ice was thinning beneath us. It was safe, of course, but it was a strange thought to get your head around", Charlie added.



Sharing the thought behind zeroing down on Italy as the location, Fukunaga said, "Italy was the perfect setting," says Fukunaga, "because they drive off into the sunset at the end of Spectre and where else is as romantic as Italy? And the ancient town of Matera was just amazing; we had to shoot there."



Moving further, Hayes revealed as to why London is a perennial location in the Bond films and its prominence in the recent instalment of the film franchise, "London has seen a lot of action in the past couple of films. In 'Skyfall' and in 'Spectre', there were large chases shot in and around London, which were really memorable."



He further said, "Another important UK location was the Ministry of Defence land on Salisbury Plain where Chris Corbould and the special effects team carried out an enormous explosion to replicate the attack on Safin's lair. When looking for somewhere to film these particular moments, right at the top of the list is the military training estate on Salisbury Plain, which is an enormous 150 square mile area of military training land."



Hayes then talks about Jamaica's importance in the film, "It is not just the cosmopolitan world as we know it but the incredible vibrancy of the natural world, the coral reefs of the ocean, the flowers and the fauna and the birds. Fleming loved the beauty of the world and we wanted that to feed into Bond's story in this film. "Going to Jamaica was always on the cards."



The makers found a perfect landscape in the Faroe Islands to capture the exterior shots, "We filmed a series of plate shots which were stitched together to create Safin's lair. The geography is absolutely spectacular."



"It has an enormous visual benefit for us in the film, although it was a difficult place to take a film crew. Numbers had to be strictly limited. We had to make sure that the people we took were supervised by mountain safety, and that we had enough rescue personnel to allow them to carry out their duties safely", Charlie concluded.



'No Time to Die' starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes is set to arrive on Prime Video on March 4 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.



