Cardiac surgical unit opens in key children's hospital in Afghan capital

Kabul, Feb 2 (IANS) The Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Public Health has inaugurated a cardiac surgical unit in a key children's hospital in Kabul, a senior health official said on Wednesday.



The ministry inaugurated the surgical unit in Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Wazir Akbar Khan, a diplomatic district on Tuesday, Deputy Public Health Minister Abdulbari Omar tweeted.



"Henceforth, the complicated surgeries that were normally referred abroad will be performed in Afghanistan," Xinhua news agency reported citing Abdulbari Omar.



"We are working hard to further enrich this unit and provide standardised health care services to our people," he added.



A total of 135 children in Afghanistan died of pneumonia and malnutrition in hospitals or road hospitals in December last year, according to UNICEF.



It had also appealed for a $2 billion fund in December, to respond to humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.



