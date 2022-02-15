Car crashes inside Kashmir tunnel, driver injured

Jammu, Feb 15 (IANS) A car crashed inside Jammu and Kashmir's Qazigund-Banihal tunnel on Tuesday in which the driver of the car was injured.



Police sources said a car travelling from Jammu to Srinagar crashed inside the tunnel after it went out of the driver's control.



"The car hit an exhaust fan inside the tunnel injuring driver Roshan Lal. He was referred to the government medical college hospital in Anantnag district by doctors at sub-district hospital Banihal.



