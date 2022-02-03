'Can't be party to misuse of police', SC seeks Punjab govt's reply in plea against MLA

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Punjab government in connection with false cases filed against a woman, who has levelled rape allegations against Lok Insaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains.



A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Bains, "Have you seen your client's activity? How your man is harassing people, he is a public representative... MLA for two times, is this the way to behave?"



The bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli sought presence of the D.S. Patwalia, Advocate General of the Punjab government in the matter.



The Chief Justice told Patwalia, during the virtual hearing, "What is happening in your state? How many cases he has filed against the lady, and he wants anticipatory bail and the lady should go to jail. You can't be a party to such kind of misuse of police machinery..."



The Punjab government counsel submitted before the bench that it was a dispute between both of the parties and the state government did not have much to do in the matter. Later, he agreed that as guardians of law it is the state government's duty to protect the people.



Rohatgi contended that the woman was running a job racket and she had taken money from many people promising a job in Canada. He added that people who were duped have filed cases against her. "Cases filed by people who gave lakhs of rupees for jobs in Canada", said Rohatgi.



After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench asked the Punjab government to file a counter affidavit within a week in the matter and stayed the proceedings in the cases filed against the woman. The bench also granted interim protection to Bains for a week and listed the matter for further hearing after one week.



On Tuesday, the top court extended the interim protection granted to Bains by two days, in cases filed against him for offences of rape and violation of Covid protocol.



Bains moved the top court after the Punjab and Haryana High Court had declined to grant him relief.



--IANS

ss/dpb







