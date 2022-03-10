Candidates who dominated UP Assembly polls

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were several prominent candidates, including its own, who dominated the polls with a victory margin of near or over one lakh votes.



In Noida, BJP candidate Pankaj Singh won by a margin of 1,81,513 votes. He secured 2,44,091 votes while his nearest rival, Samajwadi Party's Sunil Choudhary got 62,722 votes. In Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf, Gorakhpur Urban, counting was still in progress at the time of filing this report. However, the lead margin was huge and it is very likely that Adityanath will win by a margin of close to 1 lakh votes as the counting process was nearing the end.



In Dadri, BJP's Tejpal Singh Nagar defeated the Samajwadi Party's Rajkumar Bhati by a margin of 1,38,218 votes. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also registered a win with a high margin of 67,504 votes. Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav who was fielded from Jaswantnagar also managed to secure a thumping victory with a margin of 90,979 votes. His nearest candidate BJP's Vivek Shakya secured 68,454 votes while Shivpal himself got 1,58,531 votes.



