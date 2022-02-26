Canadian liquor stores pull out Russian Vodka from shelves

Ottawa, Feb 26 (IANS) Crown liquor stores in several Canadian provinces have pulled Russian products, including Vodka, from their shelves, local media reported.



In Ontario, Peter Bethlenfalvy, finance minister of the biggest province in Canada, said he was directing the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to withdraw products produced in Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.



"We strongly support the federal government's efforts to sanction the Russian government," Bethlenfalvy was quoted as saying in a statement. "We will continue to be there for the Ukrainian people during this extremely difficult time."



The reports said the LCBO carries around 25 Russian-produced products and that the stores could remove them within 24 hours.



Crown liquor stores in other four provinces, namely the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, New Brunswick liquor stores, Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, and Manitoba Liquor Mart made similar moves on Friday, according to the reports.



