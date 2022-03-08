Canada to welcome cruise ships from April after 2-yr ban

Ottawa, March 8 (IANS) Transport Canada announced that cruise ships can enter the country's waters in April after a two-year ban imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.



According to Transport Canada, passengers and crew of cruise ships must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, reports Xinhua news agency.



Only passengers under 12 and those with medical exemptions do not need to be vaccinated.



Passengers will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test to board a ship. A molecular test, like a PCR, will be accepted if taken within 72 hours before boarding, or an antigen test taken within a day of boarding.



Mask rules will be in place according to local/provincial health guidelines, and cruise ships are also required to have testing facilities on board so that passengers can take another Covid-19 test before disembarking the ships.



"We welcome cruise ships, an important part of our tourism sector, back to Canada, and we will continue working with partners to support this important industry," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.



The cruise ship sector contributes more than C$40 billion to the Canadian economy and employs some 30,000 people.



The measures banning cruise ships against Covid-19 were initially announced on March 19, 2020.



