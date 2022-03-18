Canada to end pre-arrival Covid testing for vaccinated travellers

Ottawa, March 18 (IANS) Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need pre-arrival Covid-19 testing to enter the country from April 1.



"Today's announcement is encouraging, but let us remember that all measures are subject to review," Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying on Thursday.



"We will continue to adjust them as the epidemiological situation here in Canada and abroad evolves."



Vaccinated people could also still be subject to random molecular tests when they arrive at Canadian airports, Duclos said.



Currently, all travellers entering Canada have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.



--IANS

ksk/