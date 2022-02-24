Call of Duty: Mobile shoots past $1.5bn in lifetime player spending

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Call of Duty: Mobile from Activision, in partnership with Tencenta's Timi Studios, has surpassed $1.5 billion in global lifetime player spending across the App Store and Google Play following its official launch in October 2019.



According to Sensor Tower, revenue in 2021 represented the title's best full-year performance to date, with player spending up 45 per cent year-over-year. Sales were boosted by the launch of the shooter in China December 2020, with the title picking up $104.5 million on that country's App Store alone last year.



Call of Duty: Mobile ranked as the number 14 revenue generating mobile title globally in 2021, making it the number 3 mobile shooter behind Garena Free Fire from Garena at number 2 and PUBG Mobile-including its China localization, Game For Peace-from Tencent at number 1.



Since Call of Duty: Mobile's release, the shooter genre as a whole has continued to grow, with player spending rising by 50 per cent y/y in 2020 to $5.7 billion, followed by a further 10.5 per cent increase y/y in 2021 to $6.3 billion.



The US ranks as Call of Duty: Mobile's top country for worldwide revenue to date, with the title generating more than $647 million in the country, or approximately 43 per cent of total player spending. Japan ranks number 2 for revenue, while China rounds out the top three.



Nearly 29 months since it officially launched globally, Call of Duty: Mobile has become one of the world's top revenue generating mobile titles. Its success, along with that of PUBG Mobile, has taken the shooter genre to new heights on mobile, with the category ranking as the number 5 genre for global player spending in 2021.



