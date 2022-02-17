Cache of explosives recovered in J&K's Baramulla
Srinagar, Feb 17 (IANS) Police and security forces on Thursday recovered a huge cache of explosives in J&K's Baramulla district.
Police sources said a huge cache of explosive material was recovered on Thursday in Zandfaran area of Baramulla by a joint team of police, army, SSB, and CRPF during searches.
The recovered explosives include 11 hand grenades, 11 UBGLs, a crude grenade and other explosive material.
