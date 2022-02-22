Cab driver found dead on SPR road

Gurugram, Feb 22 (IANS) A 56-year-old cab driver was found dead on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), near the National Highway-48 with grievous head injuries, police said on Tuesday.



The victim has been identified as Arjun from Mahipalpur in Delhi. He was employed as a taxi driver with a travel company and used to ferry an airline's staff.



"On being informed by a passer-by on Sunday, a police team reached reached the spot and took the body lying in a pit to the mortuary.



According to the victim's grandson Ajay, his grandfather had left home on February 19 around 7.30 a.m for his duty but had failed to return the next morning. Later, they were called to the SPR police chowki and informed about the incident.



Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 379B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) against the unknown person at Badshahpur police station.



The body was handed over to family after post-mortem.



As Arjun's cab is missing, police suspect that the accused might have escaped in the car after the crime.



"We are scanning CCTV footage to track Arjun's movements" a police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.



