CSK to establish Super Kings Academy for boys and girls

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Mike Hussey on Sunday said the decision to establish the Super Kings Academy -- cricket coaching centres for boys and girls -- was a "fantastic initiative", which will give youngsters access to great facilities and great coaching, and one day help them play for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



CSK will initially establish the Super Kings Academy in Chennai and Salem and expand across Tamil Nadu, India and the rest of the world in the years to come. The first Super Kings Academy in Chennai will be located at Thoraipakkam, while the one in Salem will be at the Salem Cricket Foundation.



The academies will begin operating in April this year.



"I think it's a fantastic initiative, really excited about it. I think this gives opportunities to so many youngsters out there to get access to some great facilities, great coaching and then hopefully improve their game and come up the ranks and then one day, it would be awesome to see a number of players coming out of these academies playing for CSK in the IPL," said the former Australian cricketer.



A CSK statement said that the academy will have experienced, BCCI-certified coaches "who will impart CSK system of learning to students". The academy will have access to learning and training methodology from CSK and guest lectures from CSK players and support staff.



CSK bowling coach L. Balaji said budding cricketers from various parts of the country will benefit from the initiative.



"It's a great initiative from CSK. Budding cricketers from various parts of the country will definitely benefit. Over the years, CSK have conducted a lot of junior-level cricket tournaments (Junior Super Kings) with schools across the state. There have been a lot of cricketers who have been sent overseas for exposure.



"The academy in Salem is going to help other districts which are nearby as well. In modern-day cricket, your boundaries shouldn't be restricted to major cities. India is a vast country with a lot of talent. I feel they deserve the exposure and that's what CSK is trying to achieve with this (academy)," said Balaji.



