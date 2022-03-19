CRPF trooper injured in grenade attack in J&K

Srinagar, March 19 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured on Saturday when militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.



"One CRPF jawan has received injuries in grenade attack. The injured has been identified as dog handler, Amit Kumar.



"Area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.



--IANS

