CRPF trooper commits suicide in J&K

Srinagar, March 2 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper committed suicide by shooting himself on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmi's Srinagar district.



Police sources said constable Anand Lal of 29 CRPF battalion shot and killed himself with his service rifle in the Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar city.



"A case has been registered in this incident.



"The reason behind the trooper taking the extreme step is being investigated," sources said.



