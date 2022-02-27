CRPF jawan's wife strangled to death by lover in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Feb 27 (IANS) A CRPF jawan's wife, who went missing five days ago from Panki Ratanpur Colony in Kanpur, was strangled to death by her lover.



The woman's body was found dumped in a drain located near Bhaupur Maitha of Kanpur Dehat and the accused has been arrested.



CRPF jawan Inderpal had gone to Mainpuri for election duty, while his wife Geeta Devi, 34, was at home.



On February 20, Inderpal made a call on his wife's mobile phone, but it went unanswered. Apprehending something untoward, he informed the Panki police who reached his house and found that the victim was not at home.



Inderpal returned home on February 21 and lodged a missing complaint with the police station.



Investigations began and when the police checked the call detail record of the woman's mobile, the last call was received from a person named Mukhtar, a car mechanic and a resident of Rura Jamalpur area of Kanpur Dehat.



When the police grilled him, he confessed to his crime. Mukhtar told the police during interrogation that he had a love affair with Geeta. He was upset these days, as Geeta had started talking to someone else.



Mukhtar took her for a drive, strangled her to death and threw the body in the drain.



Police station in-charge Anjan Kumar recovered the body from the drain in Bhaupur Maitha area.



According to the police station in-charge, it also came to the fore that apart from Mukhtar, two other people were also present in the car. "Now, we are trying to trace two other aides who helped Mukhtar in eliminating Geeta," he said.



