CPI-M always late in realising what's good, says Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, March 3 (IANS) Welcoming the change in positions adopted by the ongoing 23rd CPI-M party Conference with regards to availing loans, and te education policy, the Congress on Thursday said the Kerala's ruling party is always like this and before they adopt these changes, they should render a public apology.



"They realise things very late and the fresh changes adopted is the latest example the way the CPI-M goes about doing things. For them, it's always late realisation of things of what's good," said Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday spelt out the policies at the Conference and party General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri on Thursday told the media that Kerala cannot stand away from revamping the education sector.



Satheesan went on to say that not long ago the CPI-M workers had thrown black paint on Asian Development Bank (ADB) officials who came to the state to discuss about their loan proposals with the then Congress led government led by Oommen Chandy.



"During the Chandy regime, all saw how the student activists of the CPI-M badly manhandle the former Indian Ambassador T.P.Sreenivasan who headed the Higher Education Council and was going to have discussions for revamp of the education sector. Likewise many years ago when the then Congress government wanted to set up autonomous educational institutions, the CPI-M staged a huge protests against it leading to a police firing which killed a few of their party workers and now since they are changing, they should first make a public apology for all what they did in the past," he added.



