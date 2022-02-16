CPI(M) MLA K.M. Sachin Dev and Thiruvanathapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran set to tie the knot

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (IANS) Balussery MLA K.M. Sachin Dev is all set to marry Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, who shot into fame in 2020 by becoming the country's youngest mayor at the age of 22.



Once married, they will become the newest CPI(M) couple, which is not uncommon in the state where the leaders find their match within the party. The list includes: legendary A.K. Gopalan (the first Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha) and Susheela Gopalan, T.V. Thomas and K.R.Gowri, present State Education Minister V.Sivankutty and Parvathy, former Rajya Sabha member A. Vijayaraghavan and State Higher Education Minister K. Bindhu, State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas with Veena Vijayan- daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan besides former legislator James Mathew and Sukanaya, to name a few.



The announcemnt was made by Dev's father K.M. Nandakumar who said the families have met and discussed the wedding which will take place soon.



The two have known each other since student days and while working in the Students Federation of India (SFI).



Twenty-eight-year-old Dev won from the Balussery constituency in Kozhikode district by defeating Congress candidate and film star Dharmajan Bolghatty.



He is currently the All India joint secretary of the SFI.



