COVAX slashes Covid jabs allocated for N.Korea

Seoul, Feb 10 (IANS) The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has reduced the total number of Covid-19 jabs allocated set for North Korea as deliveries were yet to be made, the Unicef revealed on Thursday.



A total of 1.54 million vaccines have been allocated to the North, according to the Unicef's Covid-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, compared with the previously known 8.11 million doses as of last year, reports Yonhap News Agency.



COVAX is shifting to "needs-based" vaccine distribution this year and previously allocated vaccines to the North are no longer relevant, a spokesperson for the Gavi vaccine alliance, which co-leads the program, was quoted as saying.



North Korea has so far not received any coronavirus vaccines amid its prolonged border controls against the pandemic.



It is yet to report any confirmed cases or deaths.



