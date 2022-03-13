CM Yogi to meet PM Modi, top BJP leadership in Delhi

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Days after the historic victory of BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityantha on Sunday reached the national capital to discuss the formation of a new cabinet with Prime Minister Narednra Modi and the central leadership of the party.



Sources said that the chief minister is reaching the national capital shortly and is likely to meet Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J.P. Nadda and national general secretary (organization) B.L. Santhosh to discuss the new cabinet of Uttar Pradesh.



"Date for swearing in will also be discussed during the meeting," sources said.



Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh are also likely to join the chief minister in the meeting with the central leadership.



It is learnt that the key agenda of discussion will be the formation of a new cabinet while balancing the social equation. "Social equation will play a crucial role in the formation of the new cabinet and it will be discussed with the central leadership along with the finalising date of swearing in," a party insider said.



Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of Hindu Yuva Vahini led by its head Dinesh Agarwal, which campaigned extensively in several districts of Uttar Pradesh in the run up to the Assembly polls, reached Uttar Pradesh Sadan to welcome Chief Minister Adityanath. The Hindu Yuva Vahini was formed by Adityanath in 2002. In this election he worked on ground for the BJP and took the government schemes and benefits to people across the districts of Uttar Pradesh.



