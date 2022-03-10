CM Sawant, CT Ravi claim BJP victory in Goa (Ld)

Panaji, March 10 (IANS) Top BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and national General Secretary C.T. Ravi claimed victory for the BJP in Goa, even as the party is leading in 19 seats in the 40-member state legislative Assembly. The Congress and Goa Forward alliance is leading in 12 constituencies.



"The party has had faith in me to lead the campaign. I am happy that the party has got a majority," Sawant said.



While results have not been formally announced yet, Chief Minister Sawant has claimed victory in the Sanquelim Assembly constituency, with a margin of just more than 1,000.



When asked why his lead had whittled down in the 2022 polls as compared to more than 2017, when he polled more than 2,000 votes, Sawant said: "I was not on field (during campaignin). My workers were on the field. I was expecting a bigger lead. But I will analyse the decrease in margin later."



The Chief Minister also said that the BJP would win more than 20 seats, adding that even if the BJP falls short, winning independent candidates and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) "will be with us".



BJP national General Secretary C.T. Ravi told reporters in Panaji that the victory of the BJP was the victory of the people, government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"This is a victory of Goan people and a victory for the government, a victory for the Prime Minister," Ravi said.



--IANS

maya/dpb