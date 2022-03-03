CGST Jt Commisioner, CA held by CBI in bribe case

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) , The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Joint Commissioner of CGST in Maharashtra, and a chartered accountant in a case of alleged bribery.



The official was identified as Mukul Patil, Joint Commissioner, CGST, Nagpur-2, and the CA as Hemant Rajandekar.



A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Rajandekar on complaint that he demanded bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh to induce Patil, who had issued a show cause notice pertaining to service tax liability against the complainant, to dispose off the case in his favour.



A team was set up to probe the matter, and laid a trap to catch the accused.



"We caught the accused while demanding and accepting the negotiated bribe amount of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant," said the CBI official.



The CBI also conducted search operations at the premises of the accused which led them to the recovery of incriminating documents.



--IANS

atk/vd







