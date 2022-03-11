CBI now lodges DA case against Delhi Police SI

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) After lodging a case against a Delhi Police Sub Inspector, the CBI has now booked him under Disproportionate Assets case.



It lodged a fresh case against the alleged accused Delhi Police SI Bhojraj Sjngh on Tuesday on the recommendation of its senior officials. Singh was posted with Maidan Garhi police station.



In October 2021, Singh was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man in return of a favour in a case. Singh had allegedly demanded Rs five lakh from him.



Singh had demanded Rs two lakh as token amount. A case was lodged by the police against the man and his friend at Maidan Garhi Police Station. Singh had promised to help him and also not to oppose the bail. Later, the man approached the CBI which laid a trap and arrested the SI while accepting the bribe.



During the search operation, Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from the house of Singh. The CBI also recovered Rs 5,47,350 from Singh's car. A case was lodged against Singh and he was placed under arrest.



The investigating agency furthered the probe and learned that Singh had acquired huge wealth which did not match his income.



"The detail of scrutiny in respect of his income, expenditure revealed that Singh was in possession of disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 98 lakh," read the CBI's FIR.



A senior CBI official said that now they have lodged a fresh case against Singh for the offences punishable under sections 13(2), read with 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.



Further probe in the matter is underway.



--IANS

atk/shb/