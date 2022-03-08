CBI files post mortem reports of Nithari victims before Allahabad HC

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed the autopsy reports of the victims of Nithari case before Allahabad High Court.



The autopsy reports were filed before the bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Sameer Jain on Monday. The bench had on the last date of hearing directed the federal probe agency to file the reports.



Surrender Koli, the accused who was awarded death sentence in the case had moved a plea before the bench under section 91 read with sections 294 of CrPc seeking post-mortem reports of one of the victims.



Hearing on his plea the bench had directed the probe agency to file the autopsy reports of the victims.



Earlier, the CBI had failed to furnish any report for which it was rapped by the bench.



The Bench gave two weeks time to the counsel of Koli to get further instructions. It then fixed March 21 as the next date of hearing.



The bench has also directed the CBI to furnish the original part of the reports.



A number of children were raped and murdered between 2005 and 2006. In December 2006, skeletons were recovered from a drain near the house of Mohinder Pandher. Koli used to work as his domestic help.



Koli was arrested by the CBI, which filed 16 cases against him and filed the charge sheets in all the cases. He was awarded death sentence in 10 cases.



