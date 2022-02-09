CBI declares reward for information on 3 accused in Bengal post-poll violence

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has offered a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information on three accused in connection with the murder case of a BJP worker in West Bengal post-poll violence.



A CBI source said that a cash reward has been announced against Deben Saren, Rajkishor Mahata and Harekrishna Mahata. All the accused are on the run.



They allegedly killed BJP Kisan Morcha Mandal Secretary, Kishore Mandi (28), at Binpur Assembly, Jhargram.



He was found dead with multiple wounds on his body by the locals. Initially his family was so horrified that they didn't go to police to lodge any case. Later the case was registered by the police following political intervention.



The BJP had alleged that he was killed by the worker of their rival party.



"The CBI has declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 against each and it will be given to anyone who will give information leading to their arrest," the Special Crime Branch of CBI said in an advertisement



The CBI said that all the three accused are absconding in a case registered against them under sections 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 449, 450, 452, 324, 326, 342, 427, 506, 302, 307, 354, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.



It further said that the identity of the informer, who leads to their arrest, will be kept a secret.



--IANS

atk/dpb







