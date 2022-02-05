CBI court grants bail to 2 former bureaucrats in Roshni land scam

Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) A special CBI court in Srinagar on Saturday granted bail to a former divisional commissioner and a former deputy commissioner charged in the Roshni land scam.



Special Judge CBI Srinagar, Jatinder Singh Jamwal granted bail to Mehboob Iqbal, former divisional commissioner (Kashmir) and Ejaz Iqbal, former deputy commissioner (Srinagar) in the Roshni scam.



A preliminary verification conducted by the J&K vigilance organisation into the allegation of irregularities committed in the transfer of state land in District Srinagar under Roshni Scheme has revealed that officers/officials of Revenue Department abused their official positions to confer undue pecuniary benefit to the occupants of State Land by arbitrarily fixing the price lower than the prevailing market rate of the area, incorrect categorization of occupants and conferment of ownership rights to non-entitled persons.



The investigation into the multi-crore scam was transferred to the CBI by the J&K high court.



Meanwhile, the controversial Roshni act was declared null and void ab initio by the high court and the UT government was directed to cancel all mutations done to pass on the ownership of these lands to the allottees.



--IANS

sq/skp/