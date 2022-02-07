CBI books SSB Commandant's wife, 2 constables for job racket

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed an FIR against the wife of a paramilitary official and his two juniors for allegedly running a job racket in the name of Sashastra Seema Bal.



A senior CBI official said that they received a complaint regarding the job racket being run by the officials of the SSB. After examining the complaint, they filed an FIR.



Those who have been named in the FIR are Mukesh Kumar Chaudhari and Puranmal Gurjar, both constables in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The main accused in the FIR is Commandant S.K. Sharma's wife Anjli Sharma.



They had allegedly been collecting money from the job seekers on the pretext of providing them job of drivers and tradesmen in SSB.



Constable Mukesh was given the duty at its Delhi headquarters in 2017. During his posting there he came in contact with Puranmal who reportedly introduced him to Anjli Sharma. The trio allegedly hatched a conspiracy to dupe job seekers and started working together.



They collected huge cash from the candidates in lieu of getting their exams cleared. They were charging Rs three to four lakh per candidate. They used to talk to each other on telephone and Anjli was referred as madam by them.



In 2017, the CBI had initiated a preliminary investigation into the matter. The CBI had found that there were illegal demand of money from the candidates.



The investigation in the matter is on.



