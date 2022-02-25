CBI arrests assistant director of DDA in bribery case

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The CBI has arrested an assistant director of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for favouring a man.



A senior CBI official on Friday said that a case was registered against Pankaj Kumar, the Assistant Director, DDA, Laxmi Nagar-II, on the charges of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant to clear the file related to the issuance of a conveyance deed of property in the name of his wife.



The accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 30,000 after negotiations, the probe agency added.



The agency laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed.



The official said that searches were conducted at three locations on the premises of the accused.



The accused will be produced in the competent court in Delhi.



