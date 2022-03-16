CBI arrests Jamia Millia Islamia professor, 2 others in bribery case

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday said that it has arrested a professor of Jamia Millia Islamia University posted in the Department of Civil Engineering, and two others from a private company based in Okhla, in connection with a bribery case of Rs 1 lakh.



The professor was identified as Mohammed Khalid Moin while the two others were identified as Prakhar Pawar and Abid Khan, both employees of Vyom Architect.



"A case was registered against the accused on the allegation that the said professor in conspiracy with the representatives of different private builders, architect, middleman etc. was indulging in different activities for issuing structural stability certificates for the projects after taking bribes" said a senior CBI officer.



The CBI laid a trap and caught the professor and the two employees while accepting and giving the bribe of Rs one lakh.



The official said that searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.



"The arrested accused will be produced before the designated court at Delhi," said the CBI official.



--IANS

