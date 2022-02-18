CBI arrests AAP councillor in bribery case

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested Aam Aadmi Party Municipal Councillor in Delhi and one more person in an alleged bribery case.



The accused were identified as Geeta Rawat, Councillor, Ward 10-E, East Delhi Municipal Council and Bilal.



The agency said that a complaint was filed against the Municipal Councillor and an unknown person for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant for extending him favour to lay the roof of his building in an unhindered manner.



Based on the complaint, the CBI registered a case and laid a trap to catch them red-handed.



The complainant, on the specific directions of the accused, handed over the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 to a vendor (operating near the office of the councillor) and the same was recovered from him.



"Both the accused were arrested," the agency said, adding that searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.



"Both the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court at Delhi," it said.



