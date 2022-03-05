CBI FIR against Agro firm for cheating UBI of Rs 10.24 cr

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The CBI on Saturday lodged an FIR against a private firm Hari Pulses and its partner for allegedly cheating Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 10.24 crore.



Between 2018 and 2019, the firm allegedly took loans from the bank and siphoned off the whole amounts.



The CBI received a complaint in this respect on February 18 by Parthasarathi Mishra, Deputy General Manager and Regional Head, Union Bank of India (UBI) against Hari Pulses, its partners namely Chandabai Khandelwal, Rajendra Khandelwal, Kalawati Khandelwal, Manakchand Khandelwal, and guarantor Harinarayan Khandelwal and others.



While taking the loans, the firm engaged in processing, sorting and trading of all kinds of grains and pulses, had given property documents of its godown as security deposit. When the bank employees visited the godowns for verification, they found it operational. However, on next visit, they were closed.



The firm also turned out to be an NPA within two years. When the bank started following up for the recovery of the dues, the accused and their family went underground and could not be contacted after June 19, 2019. The bank published the demand notice in newspapers but the accused were still untraceable.



Now, the CBI has lodged an FIR against the accused under various sections of the IPC and a manhunt has been launched against them.



Further probe in the matter is on.



--IANS

