CA hope Smith will recover in time from concussion for Pakistan tour

Sydney, Feb 14 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday said that star batter and Test vice-captain Steve Smith should recover in time from the concussion he suffered on Sunday to travel with the squad for the month-long tour of Pakistan next month.



Steve will miss the remaining three T20Is against Sri Lanka after suffering a concussion while trying to save a six in Australia's sensational second-match win here on Sunday.



He was handled by the Australian medical staff immediately after the incident and CA has said the former captain will be "subject to low-level protocols for the next few days and full recovery in 6-7 days".



With Australia leading by 11 runs with three balls remaining, Smith leapt to save a Maheesh Theekshana shot which was just heading over the boundary at deep mid-wicket. The 32-year-old managed to send the ball back across the boundary in mid-air but hit his head on the turf as he landed and was taken away by medical staff.



On Sunday, CA said the star batter is expected to make a full recovery from his latest concussion scare and be fit to travel to Pakistan.



"(Smith) will be subject to low level protocols for the next few days and full recovery in 6-7 days," CA said via a statement. "He will miss the remainder of the (Sri Lanka) series. No replacement in the squad is planned at this stage."



"It (Smith's fall) didn't look great," Matthew Wade told cricket.com.au. "I think he hit the ground pretty hard. Whether he went lights out or not, I'm not 100 per cent sure. That's something only he can answer."



Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood said, "When anyone dives and doesn't get up straight away, there's always a bit of concern. It's good to see him walking around now and make his way off the field."



The incident comes a day after Test batter Will Pucovski suffered the latest in a string of concussions during a warm-up mishap in Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with South Australian in Adelaide.



