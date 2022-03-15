Buzz about Sonali Bendre's Tollywood appearance after 18 years

Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre is in talks for an upcoming biggie in Telugu, as the news has now caught the attention of all



It is reported that Sonali will star in Jr NTR's untitled movie, which is to be helmed by 'Srimanthudu', 'Mirchi', and 'Janatha Garage' fame Koratala Siva.



The makers want to get Sonali on board, for an important role. So, they seemed to have approached the 'Manmadhudu' actress, for which she apparently gave it a nod.



If the news is to be believed, Sonali Bendre is all set to make a comeback in the Tollywood film industry after 18 years. Sonali was last seen in Chiranjeevi's 'Shankar Dada MBBS' before she quit acting in Tollywood.



Now that she is all set to play a pivotal role in the film combination of Koratala Shiva and Jr NTR, her fans can't get happier.



Sonali Bendre had appeared in super hit Telugu movies like 'Murari', 'Indra', 'Manmadhudu', 'Shankar Dada MBBS' and many more. She was well-received by the Telugu audience, but the actress had to move back to Mumbai, as she had started her family.



More details about the project are expected to be out soon.



--IANS

py/kr