Burglars decamp with transformer, inverter of mosque in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) Burglars decamped with transformer, inverter, battery and other items of a mosque in J&K's Budgam district during the night.



The Police said burglars decamped with transformer, inverter, battery and other items of the mosque in Futlipora village of Pakharpora area of Budgam district during the night intervening Saturday and Sunday.



"An FIR has been lodged in this theft incident and investigation started to nab the thieves", police said.



Reports said the burglars decamped with even the mats of the mosque.



